We need a new approach to mitigate PPP project risks

At the heart of this problem is the fact that the public and private sectors think about risk differently. Though many public agencies have evolved sophisticated strategies of managing risk, their focus is still confined to a specific set of issues. Often, these revolve around definitions of transparency and compliance with procurement laws. In some extreme situations, adherence only to these aspects can be at the expense of the efficiency of the whole project itself. An excessive focus on administrative risks ignores the fact that a project needs to cope with hard budget constraints, which is a result of low volumes of usage. Public-sector partners also have a tendency to push construction, operational and commercial risks out of central consideration. Operational and commercial risks emerge when a project faces cost overruns or construction delays. Public agencies tend to overlook these risks, as they do not face liquidity problems. This is because the failure of a project is unlikely to affect their liquidity as demand for additional funds can be mobilized from government budgets. But the fact that the promised benefits of the project will take longer time to appear is overlooked.