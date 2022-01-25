We need a personal tax system that’s simpler and fairer

Let’s start with gold. If this metal is sold after a period of holding of more than three years, any gain is subject to long-term capital gains tax of 20% after indexation. Indexation allows investors to take the inflation that prevailed during the holding period into account while calculating the investment’s cost of acquisition. This brings down the effective gain made, and, as a result, the total tax that needs to be paid. This indexation benefit while calculating capital gains is also available to those who invest in debt mutual funds and homes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}