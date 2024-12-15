We need a reformation: Caste salience must fall for India’s social capital to rise
Summary
- Steps to eliminate societal divisions are necessary for Indians to place public interest over personal. Ending our ‘endogeneity’ problem requires us to set off a chain reaction that turns everyone caste agnostic.
Over the past year, I have devoted several columns to drawing attention to how inadequate social capital in our hyper-diverse society is a fundamental cause of many of our socioeconomic problems. Our public places deteriorate over time because in the absence of a sense of common community, individuals maximize private gains over public interest.