We need a scientific formula for the allocation of vaccine doses

A wide range of literature suggests that a higher share of urban dwellers and older people with multi-morbidity conditions, combined with lack of access to quality healthcare, tends to increase the vulnerability of infections and deaths attributed to Sars-CoV-2. Data for the first five indicators was obtained from Population Projections for India, Longitudinal Ageing in India Study and National Family Health Survey reports. The rural population uncovered by CHCs is calculated based on standards prescribed by the National Health Mission (NHM), by obtaining the state-wise number of CHCs from the Rural Health Statistics report of 2019-20, and the rural population total from the Population Projections for India and States report. As per NHM norms, one CHC is supposed to serve 120,000 people in the plains and 80,000 people in hilly/tribal areas. For states with a significant combination of plains and hilly/tribal areas, we have considered a threshold of 100,000 people to be covered by a CHC. If a rural population exceeds the product of the number of CHCs and standard population covered by a CHC, it is defined as a rural population not covered by CHCs.