We need a state agency to spur breakthrough research

According to The Economist (econ.st/3zLLime), there are three unique challenges that need to be overcome. First, we need to make sure that we give the agency a long rope. Scientists need to be able go down rabbit-holes of enquiry without having to justify why—even if those lines of investigation end up being futile. They need to be able to try out fantastic ideas in the hope that one in a hundred—or even a thousand—will yield an elusive breakthrough. This sort of flexibility does not sit well with the granular levels of accountability that we would like to hold our government to, but if we believe the benefits are worth it, we must give such an agency the space it would need.