We need biographies written of our great academic institutions1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
India is increasingly pushing its weight to play a leading role in international affairs
India is increasingly pushing its weight to play a leading role in international affairs
India is increasingly pushing its weight to play a leading role in international affairs. Despite the constant diplomatic efforts by the Indian Government, the India story faces criticism on the global stage. India’s potential to lead the global order is debated heavily in domestic and international circles, and often dismissed. One key missing piece of this story is our claim to thought leadership. Academic institutions of excellence that are research-focused are very important to build a case for any nation to lead the world. They are the fountainhead of ideas and the nerve centres of intellectual and cultural exchange. But we cannot hope to build institutions without inspiring more institution builders to take up the task. There is no formal training for institution builders and there cannot be. They are usually inspired members of society who understand the need for institutions and choose to dedicate their lives in building them. While formal training can’t be given, we can spread inspiration by highlighting success stories and making role models accessible. While we have had many great institutions built in the past, we have been poor in documenting their stories and of their founders. This gap needs to be addressed.