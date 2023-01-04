We need biographies written of our great academic institutions

To build new institutions of global excellence, it is critical that Indians write biographies of our best academic institutions. We need young people who are inspired to build institutions, just as they are inspired to build startups. And stories of institutions and the people behind them are the source of motivation and inspiration. Can we portray founders of institutions as heroes to emulate? Can Homi Bhabha who built Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Vikram Sarabhai who set up IIM Ahmedabad and Madan Mohan Malaviya who established Banaras Hindu University, become role models for the next generation? Beyond just serving as an inspiration, an institutional biography serves as a portal into the times when the institution was built. It provides insights into the cultural and social context in which the institution was founded, including the societal and political forces that shaped its founding mission and goals. This can offer us a deeper understanding of the institution and its place in history. It would describe the institution’s impact on society, i.e, the contributions it made to education, research and the wider community, and the ways in which it has helped shape society for the better. It could also elaborate on how the institution has adapted to changing societal needs and how it has contributed to the advancement of knowledge in its field.