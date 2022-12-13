We need digital watermarks to catch AI passing off as human4 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 11:44 PM IST
A talented scribe with stunning creative abilities has made a sensational debut. ChatGPT, a text-generation system from OpenAI, has been writing essays, screenplays and limericks. Even its jokes can be funny. Many scientists in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) have marvelled at how humanlike it sounds. And it will soon get better. OpenAI is expected to release its next upgrade, GPT-4, soon and early testers say it’s gotten better.