We need digital watermarks to catch AI passing off as human

The most promising approach is cryptography. In a lecture last month at the University of Texas at Austin, OpenAI researcher Scott Aaronson gave a glimpse of how the company might distinguish text generated by the even more human-like GPT-4 . He explained that words could be converted into a string of tokens, representing punctuation marks, letters or parts of words, making up about 100,000 tokens in total. The GPT system would then decide the arrangement of those tokens (reflecting the text itself) in such a way that it could be detected using a cryptographic key known only to OpenAI. “This won’t make any detectable difference to the end user," Aaronson said. Anyone who uses a GPT tool would find it hard to scrub off the signal. The best way to defeat it would be to use another AI system to paraphrase the GPT tool’s output.