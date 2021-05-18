We need innovative ways to tackle covid in rural India

Healthcare in our villages is almost entirely provided for by the government. As a result, health centres are subject to all the procedural impediments that dog government procurement. Given the ferocity of the pandemic, this has resulted in a severe shortage of even the most basic medications required to treat the disease, as the velocity at which drugs are being consumed has far outpaced the rate at which government procurement can replenish them. Most taluk hospitals (and the public health centres under them) are short on supplies of basic medicines. To cope, health officers have to ration whatever they have, trying to ensure that their meagre stocks stretch to cover as many patients as possible, even if it means that everyone gets less medication than they really need.