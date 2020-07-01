Opinion | We need mass mobilization so that 2020 won’t be 1918 redux

People are fleeing from poor-quality quarantine and isolation facilities, avoiding them by any means, including literally running away from monitoring visits by frontline healthcare workers, the ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists). Inadequate testing capacities often force samples to be sent 200-300km away, with the earliest results reported in 3-4 days because of backlogs. Given these limitations, surveillance protocols that use widespread testing cannot be even imagined. ASHAs are paid about ₹4,000 a month. Polio vaccination, enabling institutional childbirth, and the like, was their role; they didn’t sign up to be on the front-line of a battle with a deadly pandemic, nor are they prepared for it. Officials are struggling for resources and effective clinical protocols. We could go on and on. But the starkest marker of our failure is the conflagration of infections that has raced through the country.