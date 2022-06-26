We need much faster progress on the treatment of long covid4 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Testing a hypothesis of viral reservoirs could provide some answers
Long covid is making it hard for millions to return to normal life, pushing some out of the workforce altogether, often permanently. Yet medical efforts to figure out how best to help these patients are proceeding only slowly. Research has zeroed in on a few probable causes of long covid, perhaps the most intriguing of which is the idea that the virus sometimes lingers in the body undetected for months after an initial infection. Theories should not be difficult to investigate and the US National Institutes of Health has $1.2 billion to spend on the work. But it’s not moving fast enough.