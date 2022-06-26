We need much faster progress on the treatment of long covid

The slow response to long covid is often attributed to the nebulous nature of the problem. Symptoms are so numerous as to seem almost random. One large UK study counted as many as 200 distinct health effects across 10 different organs. Duration varies; for some patients, the symptoms last only a month or two, while others seem to never fully recover. Even estimates of how many people suffer vary widely. The US Government Accountability Office pegs the long-covid population at 7.7-23 million. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that a fifth of Americans has had post-infection symptoms. Categorizing all these cases based on their underlying biology will take time. And it will remain difficult to distinguish long covid from other conditions.