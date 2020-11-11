We need not miss Trump even on the US’s China policy

Given Trump’s unashamed racism and sexism, the mostly morality-neutral discussion of what India might have gained from his re-election has been distressing. Perhaps, as the Carnegie Endowment’s Ashley Tellis told The Wire on 11 November, battles over India might increase if Democrats in Congress raise the issues of Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that was a risk anyway. A Biden presidency will certainly mean more support for multilateral institutions, which is a good thing. Rudra Chaudhuri, author of Forged in Crisis, a book that underlines the pragmatism of US-India relations over the past several decades, told me “an ecological recovery" of the US’s past record of supporting international institutions would be central to the new administration’s international reset. On trade, Biden might try to widen the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and it would be interesting to see if non-Pacific Ocean countries like India are drawn into its fold. Where the Trump administration did the world a service was in focusing a harsh spotlight on an increasingly aggressive China, but Biden is likely to continue that battle. Ultimately, Indo-US relations are a sideshow. Biden’s diplomatic skill at strengthening alliances against China where India stands to gain.