We need to stay alert amid fears of a second wave

Was this possible without a lockdown? Besides, it was not that the government went to sleep after imposing the lockdown. Till 31 March 2020, only 183 labs were available for virus detection across India. Today, over 2,400 laboratories are equipped to do so. Hospitals, too, were not prepared for such pandemics. During this time, Modi himself took command and interacted with chief ministers over several rounds, encouraged health workers, and kept in touch with vaccine researchers continuously. This is the reason why India, despite its limitations, stood in the frontline of the vaccine-developing countries. Today, we are providing the vaccine to about 72 countries. This fight is still on. During this period, despite the political differences, the governments at the Centre and in states set a unique example of synergy. For those who keep questioning the federal structure of India, now it can tell them that the past one year is a living example of our resolve and instincts of unity. There might be many unfortunate examples that came out in terms of social, economic and ethical behaviour, but there is no doubt that in the past one year the citizenry showed an amazing ability to move forward despite pain and suffering. Covid-19 has given us a drastic economic shock, but it is also a fact that India has succeeded in coming out of recession. This process can gain momentum only when the world is completely free from clutches of covid-19. It is impossible to predict any timeline as the pandemic has picked up again. To cope with this, it is necessary to follow all standard operating procedures. Of late, we have been very lax about social distancing and other disciplines. We know that a pandemic cannot be stopped only by the government’s efforts. There is only one way to deal with it. Everyone has to be alert and at all times.