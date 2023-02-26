We ought to look at the Englishlanguage through another lens
Adiscussion over the role of the English language in India is a difficult one to have, because it means different things to different people in different places at different times. These include overthrowing residues of the Raj, finding a common language to communicate across massive linguistic diversity, contesting snobbery and condescension towards Indian languages, managing the rural-urban divide, driving a vehicle of social justice and choosing the best medium of instruction in the education system.
