We ought to look at the Englishlanguage through another lens

While the anxiety is understandable, I do not think English will replace Hindi or any other language. The Union government conducts its affairs in Hindi and English and state governments transact in their respective official languages. More importantly, across India there are strong cultural connections between language, geography, religion and community that English cannot replace. Many of India’s prominent public intellectuals, civil servants, political leaders and entrepreneurs are comfortably bilingual, if not multilingual, and easily straddle multiple worlds. So are business people. When faced with a multiple choice question, India’s traditional answer is “all of the above". Indian society is remarkable in its ability to absorb new entrants while preserving and modernizing incumbents, until the former becomes the latter and the cycle repeats. So it will be with English.