The Congress party is the latest to join the bandwagon of political parties demanding that caste be included in India’s census. The demand is not new and has been made earlier, starting from the Mandal Commission, which requested the home ministry to include caste in the 1981 Census. Since then, this demand has been made every time the country got ready to conduct a new census. While it was rejected in the previous three exercises, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government did agree to count caste in 2011, but not as part of the population census.

Caste as a category was enumerated as part of a nationwide Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) in 2011-12 to identify beneficiaries for various government programmes. The SECC has since been adopted by most government programmes, including for the identification of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, whose safety net has almost universal coverage and is India’s largest state-run scheme. As part of the SECC, which is a census exercise, data on caste was collected but was kept apart from other socioeconomic indicators.

The government set up a committee to analyse the data on caste from the SECC under the chairpersonship of Arvind Panagariya. Unfortunately, there has been no progress since then and the data has not been released. While the official explanation has been that the data-set is unreliable, this has been refuted by the registrar general office to the parliamentary committee. The data’s error rate was found to be only 1.1%. In fact, this is not the only data on caste census that’s neglected. There was a similar effort in Karnataka, which conducted its own caste census in 2017. However, even the results of that census have not been released. Another caste census is currently underway in Bihar, and its results are likely to be available later this year.

Governments been reluctant to enumerate caste as part of our population census. And even in cases where such an enumeration has been done, there is a reluctance to release basic estimates of population by caste. It is not the case that the Census of India has not been enumerating caste and publishing regular detailed tables based on that. These are available for Schedule Castes (SCs) and Schedule Tribes (STs). The problem is with Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the residual category of ‘Others’, which includes general castes (primarily upper castes, i.e.). The demand has also gained importance after a Supreme Court judgement in 2022 made empirical estimates of different castes conditional for reservation in local bodies.

For the SC and ST social groups, the percentage of seats reserved is proportional to the share of these groups in the country’s population. However, this is not the case for the OBC group, the reservation quota for which was fixed at an arbitrary 27% to ensure that the total quantum of reservations does not exceed 50%. It is this arbitrary quota that has been opposed by OBC leaders, who have been demanding a proportionate share of the reservation pie based on the OBC population. The Union government’s reluctance is largely political, as the data from an all-India caste enumeration will likely lead to pressure from OBC representatives for a larger chunk of reservations as pressure groups arise from within this vast social group.

Demand for reservations is a social and political issue and it has increased in recent years even in the absence of updated data by caste. State and central governments have gone to the extent of extending reservations to various communities on the basis of political convenience, even though most of them have been rejected by the higher judiciary. It is precisely to avoid such political favouritism that reliable estimates should be made available for the headcount of various caste groups.

The easiest option would be to use the existing SECC data on caste. This is not only a feasible option, but also a desirable one. Since caste does not change over the years, our SECC data is still reliable. Moreover, given the fact that there is unlikely to be a population census in the near future, the SECC data can provide these estimates without much delay.

While SECC data may be used by political groups, its real advantage would be the better understanding it will allow of the socio-economic status of various castes. This is not just an academic exercise, but a valuable policy tool to examine the effectiveness of various affirmative actions to reduce caste discrimination and disparity.