We require reliable data on caste to meet our aims of social justice4 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM IST
- India’s socio-economic caste census of 2011-12 can be used by policymakers to tackle caste disparity
The Congress party is the latest to join the bandwagon of political parties demanding that caste be included in India’s census. The demand is not new and has been made earlier, starting from the Mandal Commission, which requested the home ministry to include caste in the 1981 Census. Since then, this demand has been made every time the country got ready to conduct a new census. While it was rejected in the previous three exercises, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government did agree to count caste in 2011, but not as part of the population census.
