We require reliable data on caste to meet our aims of social justice

The government set up a committee to analyse the data on caste from the SECC under the chairpersonship of Arvind Panagariya. Unfortunately, there has been no progress since then and the data has not been released. While the official explanation has been that the data-set is unreliable, this has been refuted by the registrar general office to the parliamentary committee. The data’s error rate was found to be only 1.1%. In fact, this is not the only data on caste census that’s neglected. There was a similar effort in Karnataka, which conducted its own caste census in 2017. However, even the results of that census have not been released. Another caste census is currently underway in Bihar, and its results are likely to be available later this year.

