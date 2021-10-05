We should adopt interoperable systems across the web

Much of the core infrastructure of the internet has been designed in this fashion, using open interoperable protocols that have, in turn, been used to build the various services that make up our current internet experience. However, despite the fact that many of these services are built on open protocols, a majority, if not all them, are only accessible within tightly controlled, closed environments. This includes not just the purely digital spaces through which we receive information and entertainment, but also extends to the many digital interfaces through which we access offline services, such as the applications we use for shopping, transportation, banking and healthcare. Since all these digital on-ramps to the offline world were built by corporate entities, the singular focus of all these endeavours has been the customer. As a result, they have for the most part overlooked the need to build open digital systems for the entire industry. A whole generation of online interactions has, as a result, taken place in silos, and the lack of interoperability is starting to adversely affect the next stage of our digital evolution.