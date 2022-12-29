We should aim to lead the field of artificial intelligence

Realizing this vast potential, however, will require further strengthening the country’s enabling ecosystem of data centres, cloud computing services and open stack API-based algorithms. While the past few years have seen India make reasonable progress on this front, we are still a substantial distance away from creating formidable homegrown cloud-based alternatives to Amazon’s AWS or Microsoft’s Azure from both a scale as well as ease of use standpoint. While the Bhashini initiative is a significant effort at creating an open-stack algorithm library for recognition, translating and transcribing Indian Languages as a domestic alternative to Google’s language services, similar open stack efforts are needed in other areas such as visual recognition and generative AI, among others. Lastly, more core research in AI needs to happen in Indian research labs and academic institutions. This would ensure that a significant body of intellectual property in this emerging technology space is created in India. The many tools created by the OpenAI project in the US and the extensive use of recognition technologies by China are important lessons on the strategic need for India to invest as much in core intellectual property as the country does in applications of AI.

