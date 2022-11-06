We should confront the global polycrisis with revitalized hope4 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 09:49 PM IST
A grasp of complex interlinkages can help us create virtuous cascades of change for a better world
A grasp of complex interlinkages can help us create virtuous cascades of change for a better world
Framing the contemporary coincidence of economic shocks, rising political violence, extreme weather events, the covid pandemic and intensifying geopolitical tensions as “the polycrisis", Adam Tooze writes that “the shocks are disparate, but they interact so that the whole is even more overwhelming than the sum of the parts. At times one feels as if one is losing one’s sense of reality."