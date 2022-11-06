We should confront the global polycrisis with revitalized hope

So everything is connected to everything else if you look closely. Tooze is justified in using the term polycrisis, but his argument that this is a new phenomenon can be contested. He distinguishes the current situation from that of the past because then “you could still attribute your worries to a single cause—late capitalism, too much or too little economic growth, or an excess of entitlement. A single cause also meant that one could imagine a sweeping solution, be it social revolution or neoliberalism." But like the blind men and the elephant, this only means that back in the 1970s and 80s, analysts were too preoccupied with the parts they were concerned about and didn’t know or didn’t care enough about the interconnections.