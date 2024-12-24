We should deal with technological transformations with utmost care
Summary
- From data protection to AI and quantum biology, tech is posing big riddles of rising complexity. We must exercise fine judgement as we embrace change.
Without a doubt, the biggest disappointment of 2024 has to be the fact that India’s data protection law is still not in force despite having managed to get through both houses of Parliament in record time in 2023. The rules that were supposed to be issued this year still haven’t seen the light of day.