We should demand explainable artificial intelligence
AI tools that explain their output would serve us better and address a known human deficiency
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances, the algorithms powering AI tools have become a ‘black box’ that is difficult to interpret. Even the engineers or data scientists who created the algorithms in use cannot understand or explain what exactly happens inside this ‘black box’ or how a particular AI algorithm arrived at a specific result. So there is now a growing movement for explainable AI (XAI), or interpretable AI, to create tools whose decisions or predictions we humans can understand.