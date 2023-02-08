We should demand explainable artificial intelligence

Attempts to make the non-conscious processes in the human brain more conscious could have disastrous consequences. For example, research has shown that when expert golfers were asked to take more time to think consciously about every small detail of their shot, their performance was worse than when they were to take their shot as quickly as possible. This is because, when players have lot of time to play their shots, they tend to overthink their play, and instead of playing at their non-conscious level, they tend play at a conscious level. Conscious thinking could aid explainability, no doubt, but it impedes the performance of human brain.

