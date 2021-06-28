We should fix tax distortions to enable faster economic growth

In 2019-20, corporate tax collection declined. It could be due to either the lower tax rate or a lower base. Profits before tax of incorporated entities declined significantly. However, that excuse vanished in 2020-21. Companies appear to have boosted their earnings before tax. Yet, the government’s tax collection from companies has declined further. Now, the benefits of adding on more taxpayers in 2017-18 appear to have been surrendered. At the same time, the covid virus struck. With lower capacity utilization and higher uncertainty, companies may wait to invest. Further, the government increased indirect taxes on fuel products, once in 2014-15 and again in 2020-21. The first time, it did so to fix the fisc that it was handed down by the previous government. The second time, it did so to prevent an even bigger deficit than it faced in 2020-21. The result is the tax structure distortion described at the start.