We should focus on clusters to sharpen our competitive edge1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:00 PM IST
What propels a nation’s growth has always been one of the key questions in the policy world
What propels a nation’s growth has always been one of the key questions in the policy world. At times, this growth tends to be primarily driven by certain pockets with burgeoning economic activity. This may lead to a heterogeneous spatial economic landscape. The argument for a more uniform spatial spread of economic growth within a country is simple—the greater the number of high-performing regions, the greater the overall economic growth. However, bringing about such uniformity is a difficult task that requires a different perspective. In the Indian scenario, the country has come a long way in creating uniformity in economic growth across different states, but still has substantial work to be done in that direction.
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more