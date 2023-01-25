We should focus on clusters to sharpen our competitive edge

The Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100, developed by Amit Kapoor, chair, Institute for Competitiveness, professor Michael E. Porter and Christian Ketels of Harvard Business School, mentions that while urban districts account for more than 55% of all wages paid in India and close to 45% of all jobs, they constitute only around 30% of all districts. In similar vein, nearly half of the total exports are accounted for by two states, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Also, states differ on multiple other parameters such as innovation and capital formation, among others. A lot has been discussed on the need to bring about a more even spatial development in the country. However, what India needs is a different approach to understanding what drives growth in particular regions. The competitiveness roadmap puts forth this approach by looking at ‘clusters’ as a means to enhance competitiveness.