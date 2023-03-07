We should lift each other up and be an enduring force for change

Just about three months into 2023 and we have already seen some of the most prominent female leaders globally take a step down, from Marne Levine of Meta to Susan Wojcicki of Youtube to the inspiring New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Be it in the corporate, political or social spheres, the reasons women leaders are stepping away are telling. The 2022 Women in the Workplace report by Lean In and McKinsey shows that women leaders are leaving their high-power jobs in large numbers due to burnout. The report indicates that 43% of women leaders experienced burnout in 2021, compared to 31% of men. It suggests that women have to overcome more obstacles than men to achieve the same level of success. This trend is referred to as the “Great Breakup." As per another McKinsey report, over two million women are contemplating leaving the workforce as they step over invisible threads of societal roles, expectations, stereotypes and belittling microaggressions to constantly prove themselves.

