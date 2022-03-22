We should not exaggerate the covid impact on human brains

The protracted symptoms of long covid deserve attention, but brain shrinkage isn’t a widespread risk. The brain shrinkage paper that got so much US media coverage didn’t include data on whether the patients had lingering symptoms. And it didn’t show that having covid is likely to change your brain in any medically significant way. If you feel fine, you’re probably fine. “This paper might be the beginning of something—but they would have to do a lot more to show this is permanent or that the patients showed interesting changes in cognition," said Columbia neurologist Scott Small, who was not involved with the research. He and other neurologists I spoke with were impressed by how subtle the changes to the brain were. The researchers, who described their brain imaging work in the journal Nature, teased out shifts too tiny to be observed by a radiologist.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}