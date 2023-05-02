We should ponder the political impact of AI chatbot disruption4 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Tech transformations do create new jobs but this one will still face more resistance than earlier ones
Tech transformations do create new jobs but this one will still face more resistance than earlier ones
The rise of ChatGPT and the impact it will have on jobs is the talk of the town. Different estimates are out on the kind and number of jobs this artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot and other similar tools are likely to destroy.