We should put GPS-based highway tolls to a privacy test
The project offers benefits and its risks can be minimized by building in safeguards at the outset
On 15 February 2021, the government made it mandatory for highway tolls to be paid through its FASTag system. After a few weeks of confusion, the country adapted to this new requirement. Vehicles of all description procured RFID stickers and affixed them on their windshields so that they could drive through FASTag lanes where tolls were automatically deducted from their electronic wallets.