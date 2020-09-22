We should review our approach to curbs placed on free speech

The issue seems to have got muddied by the bench’s implication that it could intervene when the offended party is a community rather than an individual. One news report quotes Justice Chandrachud thus: “If it was a balance between free speech and the dignity of an individual, we can tell him to go file a civil suit. But here, the balance is to be drawn between free speech and a community." One would have thought that it is the powerless individual who needs protection more than a community. This also appears to contradict a 2017 order of another bench, then headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, of which Justice Chandrachud was a part. In that case, the Vysya community, which felt slandered in a book by Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd, was told by the bench that there was no case for a ban. So, even a small community got no protection from Ilaiah’s free speech rights in that case. The community involved in the Sudarshan TV case is around 200 million strong.