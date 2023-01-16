Don't look for any big surprise in the budget

After meeting these fixed commitments, there are allocations to be made for other essentials like health, education and administration. Add to this transfers to states as grants for implementing centrally-sponsored schemes, and there is not much flexibility left. There are overhangs in the form of the PM-Kisan scheme, under which cash transfers were given to farmers, as well as the NREGA programme, whose outlay had to be upped from the ₹73,000 crore initially budgeted. Therefore, once the fiscal deficit level has been fixed, there is little room for bringing in any big-bang programme that involves a significant outlay. The production linked incentive scheme’s outlay can be increased, and will probably be done, but will turn into a big expense only when industry meets large targets. There can, hence, be some tweaking of numbers, and the priority will be on increasing capital expenditure to the extent feasible. The 2022-23 outlay was ₹6.5 trillion (excluding a ₹1 trillion transfer to states), which can be increased by not more than 10-15%.