We two, ours two, our TFR at two

Like with any data about a large country like India, simply quoting the overall TFR is misleading and hides a more nuanced picture. For one example that Vij touches on, there are large northern states (Bihar, Jharkhand, UP) whose TFRs remain above 2 - Bihar’s is near 3 and will not sink to 2 for at least 15 years. This speaks to a long-standing grievance of southern states - they have toiled at slowing population growth, but the north has not. Yet, if we ever revise parliamentary representation to better reflect our population distribution, the northern states will get a greater share of the seats purely because they have a greater share of the population now than some decades ago. That is, such an exercise will actually reward their apathy towards slowing their population growth. To which the northern states might retort: “Yes, but a democracy means one woman one vote" - entirely reasonable - “so, all we’re asking for is our fair share."