We will bridge the poverty gap by our own means
- Our cities are crowding. Dirty cities, deserted villages will not change our fortunes
Every Diwali, I am reminded of two unsettling scenes from the past. The first one unfolded on 12 November 2007 during then prime minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Moscow. I, along with other journalists, had gone to Moscow to cover the visit. The Indian embassy arranged a dinner at “Naseeruddin" for a few people. The restaurant’s two claims to fame are ballet and cuisine from central Asia. A young girl was performing. Her lovely eyes conveyed a sense of melancholy. I was unaware at the time that I would soon come across a different scene and that it would be quite a contrast, a moment that stuck in my mind forever.