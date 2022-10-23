We will bridge the poverty gap by our own means

Since then, much water has flowed through the world’s rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Tigris, Euphrates, Moskva, and Rhine, but disparity between the rich and poor has grown. During this time, some good news did arrive. In a most recent report, the International Monetary Fund estimated that India would be able to weather the slowdown despite lowering its projected growth rate. According to the same report, India could become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. Similarly, according to a UN report released last week, 415 million people in India were lifted out of poverty between 2005-21. Of course, despite the turmoil caused by the covid pandemic and the world, the Modi government has kept up the courage. However, the inequality gap is widening in our country, too. It is necessary to keep an eye on this. The model of Swadeshi may prove successful in overcoming this.