We will need to find our own sources of climate finance
We can’t rely on Western public transfers and must create our own framework of finance for domestic needs
The agreement to create a loss and damage fund salvaged CoP-27 somewhat. While funding contours and future contributors remain unclear, least developed and vulnerable smaller island nations in need of assistance to tackle climate disasters are its likely beneficiaries. Such funding will largely trickle-in via concessional loans ultimately, like before.