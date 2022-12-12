We will need to find our own sources of climate finance

Experience suggests that depending solely on timely Western public funds, per current or post-2025 quantified agreements, will be unwise in times of geo-strategic competition and recessionary fears. Monies from rich countries are unpredictable, yet the allocation thereof by global agencies is predictably done among least developed and developing nations across Asia (42% of the 2020 total), Africa (26%) and Latin America (17%). With India already the fifth largest global economy and moving towards shaping world agendas, we must temper our expectations of such funds on concessional terms. Actual figures in India’s kitty will thus continue to be insufficient for our needs. Also, as with our sovereign green bonds, these funds will largely be earmarked for select public sector projects or renewable energy mitigation and low-carbon transport systems planned under India’s long-term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LEDS) for climate action. But what about adaptation and mitigation financing for compact businesses, SMEs and local communities? Surely, they need to be taken along too.