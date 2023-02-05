Wealth taxes have always been a tempting but unhelpful idea
They’re hard to collect properly and distort the economy too much
There is a good reason we do not tax wealth directly. Actually, there are many good reasons. But that’s not stopping some states from giving it a try. The best thing to be said about their efforts is that they probably won’t work. But it’s still a bad idea because even trying to collect this tax require resources states don’t have. There are much more effective options for targeting wealthy people for tax revenue that are better for the economy. Some the US is already doing, such as state property taxes, federal capital gains taxes and estate taxes on inheritances. The last two are collected upon an event, when assets are sold or are transferred to another person.