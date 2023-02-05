Wealth taxes have always been a tempting but unhelpful idea

But even if you don’t think it’s important, wealth tax is a bad idea because it will be impossible to implement effectively. Income is relatively easy to measure: Your employer sends you money that is well documented and has an objective value. Overall wealth, especially unrealized capital gains, are much harder to measure. On what day do you assess the tax liability? What if asset values fall between when the tax is assessed and the tax bill is due? If the result of such a tax is that people sell assets around the same time each year to pay their tax bills and just generally lower the return on investments, it can depress asset values for everyone, not just the wealthy. Very rich people also tend to hold a lot of their wealth in assets that aren’t publicly traded, either in private equity, in their own businesses, fine art, gold bars or other possessions. California expects to hire people to make this assessment. But it’s not easy. The arbitrary nature of valuing a private asset is why many think private equity returns are unreliable. And because privately held assets are so hard to value and easy to manipulate, it creates an incentive to keep assets private for longer and avoid public markets. That would deprive other Americans the opportunity to invest in the best public companies and reduces business transparency.