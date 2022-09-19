Weaponization of nationalism poses a threat to peace4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 01:44 AM IST
- Nobody knows when the intensifying new Cold War will erupt into a bloodbath
Listen to this article
There is an old saying—not every day is a Sunday. Look at the war between Ukraine and Russia. The counterattack by the Ukrainian forces was successful in the last two weeks, with Russian forces withdrawing from several fronts. Encouraged by this, the Ukrainian government has declared its intention to retake Crimea. Of course, if Russia continues to lose on multiple fronts, Putin’s already spoilt image will suffer further. Western countries can incite discontent and attempt to destabilize the Kremlin. According to unconfirmed reports, smoke was seen rising from Putin’s car after an explosion in what is believed to be a bid to assassinate the Russian President. If this is true, was it done by a disgruntled group, or was it the work of Western intelligence agencies?