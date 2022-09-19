Weaponization of nationalism poses a threat to peace

Economists in the US see a near-repeat of the economic woes prior to World War II. In the US, inflation has reached 8.3% . It had rocketed to 13% a few weeks ago, forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Relief for the common man may take some time, but the loss of industries and businesses is certain. Similarly, Europe, as a whole, is experiencing unprecedented economic challenges. Furthermore, Russia has restricted the supply of electricity and fuel in these countries. As a result, prices of electricity and petroleum products have more than doubled. Inflation is breaking new records daily. This is the first time since World War II that the Eiffel Tower’s lights are being turned off more than an hour earlier in the evening. Without electricity, Barcelona’s fountains were unable to emit their aura at night. Once the severe economic recession forced the US to abandon many of its policies and goals to fight in the Great War. Right now, the US and Europe are going through similar troubles.