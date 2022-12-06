Web 3.0 smart contracts could empower internet users1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 11:19 PM IST
A few weeks ago, I suggested that the solution to our content moderation problem is federation
A few weeks ago, I suggested that the solution to our content moderation problem is federation
A few weeks ago, I suggested that the solution to our content moderation problem is federation. Rather than continuing to fight a losing battle to get centralized tech platforms to improve how they moderate online content, we should, I argued, push these decisions to the edge of the network. This way, servers can determine for themselves which other servers to connect to, while still letting their users stay connected to global conversations. Federation was how the internet was originally designed and was also how I believed modern communications could be made to function.