Web 3.0 smart contracts could empower internet users

In a centralized network, the name registry is controlled by the operator of the network. Names are usually assigned based on availability, which is why “good names" tend to be taken by early adopters. This is how Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, was able to secure for himself the extremely common @jack username. The trouble is that a centralized platform operates under the direction of the organization controlling it, and nothing stops it from denying you access to your username or, worse, assigning it to someone else. Given how closely our social capital is associated with our online presence, this lack of control over our online identity is unacceptable to many.