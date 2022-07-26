Web 3.0 technologies can protect creative work better5 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Modern tools can fence off digital property so that usage and payments are kept firmly under control
Among the many inventions that Tim Harford refers to in his fabulous book 50 Inventions that Shaped the Modern Economy, the one I least expected was barbed wire. How it came to find itself in such august company is an interesting story.