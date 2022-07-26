Web 3.0 technologies can protect creative work better

The problem is that much like cattle, we would like our intellectual assets to roam free. The easier it is for people to access our works, the better it is for us—after all, the income we earn from these works is a function of how many people pay to consume them. The problem is finding a balance between making intangible property accessible widely enough for the largest possible number of people to use, while at the same time ensuring that we have in place appropriate mechanisms so that it can’t be stolen outright.