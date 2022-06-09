Web3 is the business model of a decentralized new virtual world

Yes, Web3 is all of this, but also much more. Web 1.0 was about reading static content pages on MSN, Yahoo or AOL, and started in the 1990s. Web 2.0 burst forth in 2005 with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the like, and is about people creating and posting their own content, going beyond just passive reading. Web3 (for some reason the suffix ‘3.0’ is considered unfashionable) goes beyond your active participation by letting you own and build pieces of it through ownership tokens and blockchain enablers, thus spreading ownership around, unlike the highly centralized models of Web 2.0. So, if Web 1.0 was about ‘read’, Web 2.0 is ‘read and write’ and Web3 will let you ‘read, write and own’. As crypto investor Li Jin and writer Katie Parrott said: “If the pre-internet/web1 era favoured publishers, and the web2 era favoured the platforms, the next generation of innovations—collectively known as web3—is all about tilting the scales of power and ownership back toward creators and users." Web3 has ascended the hype curve rapidly, with an estimated venture capital inflow of $27 billion in 2021, Facebook rechristening itself Meta and Jack Dorsey declaring his intent by renaming his company Square to Block.