Welcome another big year for contributions to science

The ongoing revolution in physics and space science is just as exciting. After a multi-year shutdown, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at Cern in Geneva will restart operations. Even though the LHC has led to the discovery of over 50 new particles, the last major discovery was that of the so-called “God particle" or Higgs boson in 2012 (the name ‘boson’ is given to an entire class of particles named after Indian scientist S.N. Bose). Physicists are searching for new evidence that will advance their thinking beyond the ‘Standard Model’. During this 50th anniversary year of the LHC, construction on China’s circular electron-positron collider (CEPC), which will be world’s largest particle accelerator with a circumference of 100km, is expected to begin. To mix some physics metaphors, the centre of gravity for particle accelerators is shifting east.